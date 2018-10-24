Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Moving car catches fire near Chakala Metro station in Andheri, no one injured

Mumbai: Moving car catches fire near Chakala Metro station in Andheri, no one injured

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 24, 2018 03:50 pm
A shocking fire accident occurred in Mumbai on Wednesday, when a moving car suddenly caught fire. The incident happened near Chakala Metro station in Andheri. No injuries were reported in the incident and necessary steps were taken by fire authorities to douse the fire. The fire has been brought under control at present. Further details on the matter are awaited.

