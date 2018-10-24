Mumbai: Moving car catches fire near Chakala Metro station in Andheri, no one injured

A shocking fire accident occurred in Mumbai on Wednesday, when a moving car suddenly caught fire. The incident happened near Chakala Metro station in Andheri. No injuries were reported in the incident and necessary steps were taken by fire authorities to douse the fire. The fire has been brought under control at present. Further details on the matter are awaited.

