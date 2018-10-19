Mumbai: Motorman saves dog’s life by slowing down train speed, internet is lauding his gesture

In a humanitarian gesture, a Mumbai local’s motorman slowed down a train’s speed in order to save a dog’s life. The incident happens on Friday morning at Mulund station platform no 2 towards CSMT slow line.

Mumbai Local’s Motorman slow down local train to save a Dog. Today Morning @ Mulund PF No.2, 8.11 am CSMT slow train, Motorman saved d life of Dog, other hand Dog was enjoying d horn & don’t want to leave tracks.#Salute to Motorman@Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/SAhcMCwaLN — Mahesh Herambha (@MahiHerambha) October 19, 2018



While, on one hand, the motorman saved the dog’s life, on the other hand, the dog did not want to leave the tracks as it was seemingly enjoying the horn.

Meanwhile, internet is lauding the motorman’s efforts. Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the motorman’s kind gesture.

