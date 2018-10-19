Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Motorman saves dog’s life by slowing down train speed, internet is lauding his gesture

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 19, 2018 12:29 pm
In a humanitarian gesture, a Mumbai local’s motorman slowed down a train’s speed in order to save a dog’s life. The incident happens on Friday morning at Mulund station platform no 2 towards CSMT slow line.

While, on one hand, the motorman saved the dog’s life, on the other hand, the dog did not want to leave the tracks as it was seemingly enjoying the horn.

Meanwhile, internet is lauding the motorman’s efforts. Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the motorman’s kind gesture.

