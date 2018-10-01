Mumbai: Motorists nab drunk BMW driver after midnight chase

Mumbai: An allegedly drunk driver of a BMW car was apprehended after city motorists joined the police in a midnight chase. He had earlier rammed the car into two brothers – Mohammed and Yunus — who were seated on a stationary bike (MH-01-CZ-6652) at Reay Road. The accused, Mehboob Isabullah Alam (32), who was driving the BMW sedan (MH-01-BD-8645) in an inebriated condition, was returning from the airport after dropping Venku Murthy, the owner of the car. She was flying to Dubai. While returning, the accident occurred.

The complainant Mohammed sustained minor injuries on his right hand and right leg while brother Yunus sustained minor injuries on his head. The chase finally ended at Bombay Port Trust colony at RAK Marg. But before he could be apprehended, Mehboob, swerving at high speed, brushed past a few other locals. Eye-witnesses raised an alarm and several motorists decided to give the BMW a chase while others informed the Byculla police station.

Mehboob met his nemesis near Ashok Garden, opposite Sunder Tower, at RK Marg. Local residents gave him a thrashing and damaged the car before the police took him away. Dinesh Kadam, senior police inspector, Byculla police, disclosed that a bottle of alcohol was found inside the car. The blood samples of the accused have been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina. As per Mehboob’s initial statement to the police, he had gone to the airport to drop his employer. He has been arrested for rash driving or riding on a public way, driving under the influence of liquor, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, etc. Mehboob is a resident of Kaula Bunder.