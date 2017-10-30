Mumbai: Mother, 2 minor daughters run over by express train near Kalyan

Mumbai: A mother and her two minor daughters were run over by a express train while attempting to cross the tracks near Kalyan on Saturday. The railway police of Dombivali has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The deceased have been identified as Anuradha Prakash (38), Sanchita Prakash (11) and Radhika Prakash (8).

On Sunday, four members of a Pune-based family along with two friends were travelling on an Inter-City Express train to Nashik to visit a friend.

The family alighted from the train after the train stopped between Kalyan and Thakurli stations. “The train stopped due to a signal and stood between these two stations. They decided to walk on the tracks till Thakurli station as the train didn’t halt at Kalyan, where they were supposed to alight,” said an official. Before they could cross the tracks, an oncoming train ran over the mother and two girls. “The girls’ father was saved as he managed to stand between two tracks,” said the official.