Mumbai: More slums near Bandra station to be demolished

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has issued notices to over 400 slum dwellings at Garib Nagar adjacent to Bandra east railway station to vacate the space as the land on which the slums are constructed originally belongs to the railways. As per the notice, the slum dwellers have to vacate their houses by January 12, 2017 failing which the railways will demolish the structures on January 16.

These 400 structures who have received the notices are just ground level structures. Apart from these, there are over 500 slum dwellings in all considering the structures on the first, second, third and fourth level. With over 2,500 residents living in these slums, most of the structures have been converted into small scale hotels and shops.

The slum dwellings at Garib Nagar are 35 to 40 years old and the residents have not been paying any kind of rent to the railways. However, the residents claim to possess all official documents like voter identification cards, ration cards, electricity bill and civic body survey receipts. A resident claimed, “I have been living here since 30 years and never have we received any notice either from the Railways or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Now suddenly, we are told to vacate our homes within a week so where should we go?”

Sayed Salim, president of Ekta Welfare Society of Garib Nagar, told the Free Press Journal, “We are ready to leave the place because we know that it belongs to the railways but all we ask is that we should be allotted a place. We have our entire business here and we do not know where to go in such a short span of time. We are willing to pay the due rent of the new place that will be allotted to us.” The residents aim to protest against the railways and also move the court to tackle the situation.

A senior railway officer leading the demolition said, “The land belongs to the railways so we will demolish all the structures and clear the entire space. We will issue notices to the remaining slum dwellings as well and take help of the BMC and the police if there is any protest.” However, the officer did not comment when questioned why the railways did not demolish the structures all these years.

The railways and BMC had razed nine slums in the area three days back without an official notice.