Mumbai: More recruiters, but comparably lesser offers at IIT-B campus

Mumbai: The phase one of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay came to a close on December 18. While the number of companies that came for placements had seen a marginal rise, the number of offers made went down when compared to last year.

While this year 275 companies came to the campus for hiring in the first phase when compared to 260 for the corresponding period last year, the number of offers decreased to 950 this year as compared to 1000 made last year.

This year 371 students of the M.Tech programme got offers, followed by 309 of B. Tech while 169 students from dual degree, that is, B.Tech + M. Tech programme got placements this year. Last year 429 from M. Tech, 397 from B. Tech students and 185 students holding dual degree got offers.

The average salary this year for students hired is Rs 11.32 lakh as base package. The average package seems to have remained more or less the same as compared to last year. The B. Tech students obtained a slightly higher salary than the M. Tech and dual degree ones.

Even this year it was the engineering and technology sector that made the maximum number of offers at 30 percent of total offers, but this is marginally down from 32 percent made last year.

Hiring by the software sector also went down from 23 percent last year to 20 percent this year.

The hiring by the three sectors of Analytics, Research and Development and Consulting also came down drastically from 23 percent last year to 10 percent this year.

On the other hand, the finance sector’s hiring has gone up by 5 percent from 10 percent last year to 15 percent this year.

At 28 offers Intel Technologies made the highest number of offers, followed by Samsung R & D at over 20 offers. The phase two of placements will begin from January 2017.