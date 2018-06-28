Mumbai Monsoon: These lesser-known train routes will help you out if you get stuck

Mumbai locals are called as city’s lifeline for a reason. The number of people they carry each day to every minute of time is larger than the population of some countries. You’ll hardly find a Mumbaikar who doesn’t use the local train. Overall, the Mumbai suburban railway operates 2,342 train services. The first train leaves Western railway’s Churchgate station at 4.15 am; the last train reaches Borivali at 2.05 am. While on the Central line, the first train leaves Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus at 4.12 am and the last train chugs into Karjat at 2.45 am.

However, not many may be aware that there are few routes which are connected to each railway lines and these routes can help you during monsoon, especially when the tracks get flooded and the trains are not completely functional. Here we take a look of them:

Vasai-Roha

In case you are stuck at Vasai, there are 7 direct trains from Vasai to Roha. The trains are, Bvc Kcvl Exp (19260), Indb Kcvl Exp (19332) and Bkn Cbe Ac S F (22475) etc. The minimum time a train takes to reach Roha from Vasai is 3h 05m. The cheapest way to reach Roha from Vasai takes you 3h 15m, which is to take a train with train number 09009 from Vasai to Roha. The fastest way to reach Roha from Vasai takes you 3h 15m, which is to take a train with train number 09009 from Vasai to Roha. The Vasai Road–Roha line connects the Western line station of Vasai Road with the Central line station

Trans-Harbour

This route will help you to get across from Thane to Navi Mumbai and vice-versa. The trans-harbour line started from 2004 until then it was only used for the mail express trains. This line connects Thane to Navi Mumbai. The line also connects with the Harbour railway line. There are such stations from where one can go to Harbour line which also connects with Western Line if they want to avoid crowd. The stations are- Sanpada, Juinagar, Vashi and Nerul.

Mumbai Metro

If you are stuck in and around Ghatkopar or Andheri you can use Mumbai Metro. The commuters travelling from the Central line to Western line stations can get the help of Metro trains (and vice versa) which connects Ghatkopar to Andheri to Versova.

There are two known and famous stations which connect Central line to Western railway line. These are Parel which connects to Prabhadevi (Elphinstone previously)station on the Western line through a foot over bridge. Parel station usually gets the crowd due to peak office hours regularly.

Matunga’s Z-bridge

Matunga Road is the name of a railway station on the Western Line. Many get confused with its nearby Matunga railway station of the Central line. Many might not be aware of the Z-bridge which connects these two stations on the different lines. There half-km long foot-over bridge which connects these two stations. The bridge reduces the travel time and provides easy access to the station.

Mumbaikars will remember the Matunga Road station as on 1993, a crude bomb with lots of nails exploded under the seat in a train compartment at Matunga Road station.