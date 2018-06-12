Mumbai Monsoon: To avoid stampede Nashik Kumbh Mela experts to manage crowd on foot over bridges
Mumbai: Railway authorities are now planning to rope in crowd management experts from Nashik, experienced in handling crowds during Kumbh Mela, to train its staff to avoid stampede-like situations on foot over bridges (FoBs) and platforms at 13 vulnerable stations this monsoon.
“We have asked police authorities and experts from Nashik to train the staff so that they can handle crowds,” said SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway (CR).
CR official said railway personnel will be deployed at the station entrance to guide commuters and prevent them from crowding foot over bridges and platforms. The railway staff will also make announcements on crowds at various points and the pace at which they are moving, on microphones and speakers.
“The railway personnel will be in constant communication with the Railway Police Force (RPF), the Maharashtra State Security Force (MSSF) and Home Guards. Moreover, these personnel will be standing at a distance of 20-30 metres from the station,” said Jain.
Experts have also suggested to Railways that the deployed railway personnel be in uniform, to make it easy for commuters to approach them for help. Officials said experts will also utilize CCTVs installed at stations. The cyber-officers monitoring them will give specific information about crowding at locations, the situation on the FOB staircases and the number of people waiting at the entry/exit points. CR has appointed 259 MSSF staff and 122 Home Guards for crowd management at stations, while WR has appointed 300-plus MSSF and home guards for the same.