Mumbai monsoon: Gazdar pumping station awaits heavy showers to undergo trial run

Mumbai: The newly-made Gazdar pumping station which is yet to open for service is waiting for trial run. As per the information given by one of the officers from the Storm Water Department (SWD) of civic corporation, the Gazdar pumping station has to undergo for trail run and for that heavy showers is needed. The officer said, “As the speed of the pump is to flush 6000 liters of water per second therefore heavy rainfall is needed to conduct the trail process smoothly.

“Now the city is just receiving normal showers, if we undertake trail runs of these water pumps the machine will burn out,” the officer further added. The pumping station is situated in Khar and will provide relief to western suburban regions. The places where it will help to reduce water logging are Khar (W), Bandra (W), Santa Cruz (W), Vile Parle (W), SNDT and Juhu areas.

It costed BMC around Rs 123 crore to built Gazdar pumping station which has six water pumps. The civic body is already been running five pumping stations — Love Grove at Worli, Haji Ali, Irla, Cleveland Bunder at Worli and Britannia Pumping station at Reay Road — to reduce flooding problem in the city. Officials from the SWD department said that seven pumping stations were planned after the deluge of 2005 in Mumbai.