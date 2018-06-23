Mumbai monsoon: City likely to receive ‘few spells’ of rain in next few days

Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall during the early hours of Saturday, as monsoon makes a comeback. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai is likely to receive “few spells” of rain in the next few days.

Earlier this month, citizens of Mumbai witnessed severe water-logging on the streets after the city received heavy rainfall. Fearing crisis situation due to heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had cancelled the weekly Saturday and Sunday offs for its officers.