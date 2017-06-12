Mumbai monsoon check: Some points to ponder

Mumbai: As the scorching summer season comes to an end, we all look forward to get some relief from the hot climate and eagerly waiting for the cold showers of monsoon.

Though monsoon means joy and relief for citizens, it does not mean the same for the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Monsoon, for the civic officials, means too much of work, tension and headache. This is so because even before the monsoon arrives, every department in the BMC seems to be sitting on a hot burner, struggling for bids to start and complete various projects before monsoon. Projects like nullah cleaning, road repairing, identifying the flood spots, installing water pumps, various help station for citizens and etc are of prime importance and need to be done before the onset of the monsoon.

But the point is, even as these officials run from pillar to post and claim to complete all the works on time or by an extended deadline, there is hardly any decline in the woes of the citizens. This is so because the problems of potholes continue to sustain even after so much of ‘earnest and honest’ efforts of the civic officials.

The monsoon brings opportunities for political parties, who leave no stone unturned for gaining mileage. For instance, the issue of potholes is never let to settle down as parties and politicians slam each other and also grab headlines in the media by filling up a few potholes at their constituency.

Though Shiv Sena and BJP are in alliance for the last few decades, the saffron parties are seen throwing the ball in each others court. While Sena highlights the administration fault and drags other development authorities like Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) and Public Work Department (PWD) for the road menace, the opposition parties like Congress slams the ruling alliance for the miseries of the people.

Eventually, the only progress which we see is the newspapers carrying the stories on front page and leaders in newsroom debate while the ground reality remains to be as it is. Solution for the problem fails to deliver.

Ultimately the citizens have to suffer in traffic, water log areas and spend their money on medical due to back pain gifted by the BMC during every monsoon season.

New Mayor follows his predecessors

Well, this confusion has never got cleared as the city mayor who enjoys all super amenities from public tax is always seen protecting the party from which he has been elected. No doubt a Corporator should protect the goodwill of his party.

Rather than playing political gimmicks the Mayor should call a combined meeting with all officers and find out some solution, as ultimately if any of the department fails it will affect the citizens only. But instead of doing this, like his predecessors, the newly elected mayor too has sent a letter to MMRD and PWD stating that if potholes found on other than BMC roads, it is the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to repair it.

BMC has fasten its seat belt

Like every year this time too the BMC has fasten its seat belt as the city is ready to face monsoon. This time the civic body has all material in hand to tackle the potholes problem. Foreign technology and people’s participation will be the mantra of the BMC this time. WhatsApp helpline numbers have been given at all ward level to send photographs of potholes. Also, at all chronic flooding spots extra pumps have been installed and are hired on contract to save Mumbai from becoming a water pool.