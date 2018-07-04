Mumbai monsoon brings maximum city to its knees; 5 incidents which broke spirit of Mumbai

Mumbaikars had a terrible Tuesday, as they woke up to series of mishaps. Mumbai has always been a victim of rains no matter how tall the claims are of the civic body and state government authorities. But this is not the first time Mumbaikars have seen such mishaps. People staying in Mumbai have seen bigger mishaps than this which brought the maximum city to its knees. And most of the mishaps take place in monsoon, as incessant rains lash on Mumbai every year and throw normal life out of gear.

There is no ending to Mumbaikars sufferings, here are some events that have brought the ‘Maximum City’ to its knees:

July 3, 2018: Maximum city comes to a standstill

July 3 was one of those days when the ‘city of dreams’ came to a standstill, as incessant rains lashed the city and adjoining areas since morning, Mumbai saw a series of mishaps while a road over-bridge collapsed in Andheri and crippled the Western Railway’s local train services, a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead railing near Kalina University, a fire broke out at a ticket counter at Mira Road station, and due to a short circuit a panic broke out in commuters at Virar station.

September 29, 2017: The Elphinstone stampede tragedy

A rush-hour stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai which left at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured. When falling concrete hit a bridge railing, people in the crowd thought the bridge would collapse and surged to escape which led to the stampede. The stampede not only shocked Mumbaikars but also brought forward railways apathy in the city.

August 29, 2017: Mumbai flood

The maximum city was brought to its knees as heavy rains came back to haunt Mumbai and its neighbouring districts after four days of incessant rainfall led to a flood-like situation. Even transport systems were unavailable through parts of the city as trains and roadways were flooded. The extreme rainfall on 29 August 2017 was forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), five to six days in advance. However, the government failed to respond quickly, leading to the crisis. It also claimed lives of peoples due to drowning.

26 July 2005: The day Mumbai stopped

The Maharashtra floods of 2005 refer to the flooding of many parts of the state, including large areas of the metropolis Mumbai, in which at least 5,000 people died. It occurred just one month after similar flooding in Gujarat. The term 26 July, now is, in context always used for the day when the city of Mumbai came to a standstill. Large numbers of people were stranded on the road, lost their homes, and many walked for long distances back home from work that evening. The floods were caused by the eighth heaviest ever recorded 24-hour rainfall figure of 994 mm.

July 12, 2000: Ghatkopar landslide

A landslide that claimed life of 78 people was one of the most shocking incidents that took place in Mumbai. The landslide took place in Ghatkopar a suburban neighbourhood located in Mumbai. Over 158 firefighters participated in the rescue operations. The landslide was caused due to soil erosion, following heavy rains and subsequent flooding. The government announced ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 to the next of the kin of those killed in the landslide and Rs 10,000 to everyone injured.