Mumbai Monsoon: Avoid these railway stations in Mumbai if it is raining

When you are out for a work and heavy rains start creating traffic and water logging issues, you just want to reach your home as soon as possible. Heavy rains create big issues in the city of Mumbai like putting trains to halt, creating heavy traffic on roads, water logging issues and even environmental hazards in some cases.

One of the serious issues for people during a heavy rain situation in Mumbai is reaching their home. The biggest reason for this is that rains halt running of trains, due to which people get stuck at various places as trains are the best mode of travel in Mumbai.

When fearing to get trapped during heavy rains, one would think to go back home as soon as possible and would try to reach the appropriate railway station to find a train back home. But this may not be a good idea in case of some stations which face a huge problem during heavy rains. Below is a list of such railway stations of Mumbai which one should avoid during heavy rains because of their water logging problems.

Sion

Being one of the low line railway stations of Mumbai, Sion faces a lot of issues during heavy rains. Water logging is a major issue which hits the station during heavy rains. During heavy rains, the water levels on the tracks rises to an extent that tracks become invisible, thereby, making it difficult for trains to ply. The trains may stop during heavy rains and people should avoid using this railway station to not find themselves in any trouble.

Kurla

Kurla is another low line railway station and it also faces major water logging issues during heavy rains. Unlike Sion, Kurla is a big station and it also handles more commuters than other stations. Being a common station of Central line and Harbour line, Kurla is a very important station for connectivity purpose. But still, Kurla faces water logging issues during heavy rains and that creates a problem for commuters. Also, the way into and out of the station gets blocked due to water logging issue. Moreover, the heavy crowd at the station adds to the problem. So, it will be a good idea to skip visiting Kurla station during heavy rains.

Andheri

Andheri, one of the biggest corporate hub of Mumbai, also faces issues during heavy rains. The Western railway station does not have water collected on its track, but it still has water logging issues near the railway station. Specially the subway faces a lot of water logging issues during heavy rains. Also, the places outside the Andheri station gets flooded during heavy rains. It may be hard to reach the railway station due to this and one should try to avoid visiting the station in a situation of heavy rains in the city.

Lower Parel

Lower Parel is another railway station in the list of low line stations. Lower Parel is a station in Western line of Mumbai railways and has become a major corporate hub. As Lower Parel has become a corporate hub, thousands of people use the railway station daily, which makes the Lower Parel railway station one of the most crowded local railway stations in Mumbai. Unfortunately, this station also faces water logging issues in the adjacent areas of the platforms. In case of heavy rains, one should avoiding using Lower Parel station for travelling purpose.

Ghatkopar

One of the important stations of Central line, Ghatkopar, has become a crucial connectivity spot with the introduction of Metro line. As the station is connected to Andheri through the Metro, a lot of people from Central line who commute towards Andheri use the station. The station does not have appropriate facilities to cope up with the water logging issues and hence it gets flooded during heavy rains. The tracks also get flooded at the station, putting trains to a halt. So it will be better to avoid visiting the station during time of severe heavy rains in Mumbai.

Curry Road

Since it is a small station of the Central railway with only two platforms, it is one of the stations which faces huge problem during heavy rains. The number of commuters using this station is very high and since the station is small, heavy rains create a problem for commuters. Also, the water logging issues are a major problem as it causes flooding over the tracks. With such issues of flooding and heavy crowd, it is advisable to skip going to the station during a heavy rain crisis.

Mulund

The issue of heavy rains do not spare even Mulund railway station even though it is not a low line station, which is an important spot in the central Mumbai. While the tracks do not get flooded during heavy rains, the water-logging issues are a major concern outside the station. The road which leads to Mulund station face heavy water logging issues. Even the shops adjacent to the roads face problems due to water logging. It is hard to walk on the road and reach the station during the situation of massive rains so it is better to avoid going to the station.

Byculla

Byculla is one of the closest railway station to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the central line. The Byculla area is one of the most affected area during heavy rains. The nearby areas of the station get submerged in water during heavy rains and it becomes very hectic for people who visit the place. Last year, when heavy rains brought railways to a standstill on August 29, Byculla was one of the stations in which tracks were submerged in water. So if you consider visiting the station during a situation of heavy rains, it will be better to change your plan as submerged railway tracks and water logged areas near the station will create a huge problem for you.