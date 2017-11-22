Mumbai: Mom accused of killing newborn released on bail by Bombay HC to nurse other infant

Mumbai: In a unique case, a mother accused of killing her new-born daughter has been released on bail to ‘look after’ her other minor daughter. The order to release the mother, who was ‘unhappy’ to give birth to a girl child, was passed recently by the Bombay High Court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar granted bail to Meena Jaiswal, who is accused of allegedly killing her 21-day-old daughter. She was arrested by the Mumbai police after her husband, Rajlu Jaiswal, lodged a criminal case against her.

In his statements to the police, Rajlu stated his wife delivered a girl child on January 15, 2017. He claimed Meena was ‘unhappy’ with a second female child, since the couple already had a two-year-old daughter.

According to Rajlu and his mother Rajpati, on February 9, when they came home, the newly born child seemed to be sleeping and Meena was doing some work. However, a little while later, when Meena purportedly took the infant for breast feeding, she reported that the child was cold and there were no visible movement.

The body was sent for autopsy at a nearby hospital. The autopsy reports, which were considered by the police, revealed the child had died of asphyxia (suffocation) due to smothering. The report also disclosed the presence of a head injury. The police duly considered the autopsy reports and accordingly booked Meena on the charges of murder.

However, Justice Badar was swayed by the argument of Meena’s advocate that the investigation had not revealed the exact time of the minor’s death. The court also considered the fact that during the relevant time, when the child was detected to have died, apart from Meena, her husband as well as mother-in-law, too, were present.

Justice Badar said, “The statements of the witnesses do show Meena was not in exclusive custody of the minor child at the relevant time. Her husband and mother-in-law were very much present in the house, prior to the detection of the child’s death.”

“There is nothing tangible to infer that Meena would not be available for trial, if released on bail. It is also to be considered that she is a mother of a two-year-old female child. In this situation, I am of the considered opinion that she is entitled to restoration of her liberty,” Justice Badar added.