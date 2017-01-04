Mumbai: Molester still stalking woman despite arrest

Mumbai : A 34 year-old widow who was molested in July last year has alleged that the Shivaji Nagar police did not take any action against the molester who had touched her inappropriately in July last year.

The complainant, Meena Kishore Pawar, had registered a First Information Report on July 30 last year at Shivaji Nagar police station. Pawar is employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Andheri.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Pawar said, “The Shivaji Nagar police had purposely omitted Section 354 (Assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR. The police registered the FIR only under Section 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), Section 509(Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Pawar claims that the police made her wait endlessly on July 29 at the police station. She added, “The police have deliberately not added the Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. My molester, Ganesh alias Bhola who touched me inappropriately on my chest managed to get bail only because the police did not book him under Section 354, which is a non-bailable offence.” Pawar accuses Ganesh of harassing her even now. “He resides in my neighbourhood and continues to harass me. He has been stalking me every day on my way back from work. I am mortified of him and feel offended by his behaviour.”

She has accused him of passing dirty remarks. “He has been threatening me that he will kill my two children, if I approach the police again. I am scared for my children’s life,” said Pawar.

Pawar has mentioned in the FIR that her children used to play at a nearby ground every evening. Ganesh along with his friends would smoke ganja where the children played and was violent with the children. “Once he slapped my 6-year-old son under the influence of drugs and I reprimanded him for it. In a fit of rage, he touched me inappropriately.”

Initially, the police had only recorded a non-cognisable offence. Later, with the help of a local Member of Legislative Council, a FIR was registered. Ganesh was immediately released on bail the next day with a surety amount of Rs. 20,000.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a police officer requesting anonymity said, “A First Information Report was registered. We had arrested the accused on July 30. He was produced in court and granted bail the next day. We did take action against Ganesh by arresting him.”