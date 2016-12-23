Mumbai: Modi is an ‘agent’ of foreign firms, says Congress state chief

Mumbai: In a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress in-charge of the State, Mohan Prakash, has accused Modi of working as an ‘agent’ of foreign companies including PayTM, Visa and Mastercard. He claimed these companies take more than Rs 4 lakh crore out of the country by way of commission through online transaction after demonetisation.

While addressing the media at the party office, Gandhi Bhavan, on Thursday, Prakash demanded that the Modi government should compensate the families of the people who died in the ATM queues and the bank officers who committed suicide due to work pressure or cardiac attack.

“There are 12 foreign companies trying to get permission of doing business in India since last two years. Is it a coincidence that immediately a day after Modi announced the cancellation of the higher denomination, most number of newspapers carried the advertisement of PayTM,” questioned Prakash. Modi had announced demonetisation on November 8.

Prakash added, foreign companies are determining India’s policies and Modi is working like the brand ambassador of these companies that provide cashless transaction facilities. “Modi has degraded the decorum of our Reserve Bank of India and the esteem of Indian economy. People have lost faith in the economy and it is definitely a dangerous sign,”said Prakash. He accused Modi of changing his decisions repeatedly saying the latest was 60th.

Prakash said Modi is answerable to Dr Manmohan Singh who had questioned demonetisation. “Despite this, Modi is mocking Dr Singh which shows the pitiable conditions today.”