Mumbai: ‘Modern public toilet’ expected to sustain for a century

Mumbai: City’s recently constructed costliest public toilet, located at Marine Drive promenade, was thrown open to general public on Monday. The toilet has drawn attention for its modern and expensive features. The integrated toilet constructed by two private entities cost nearly Rs 94 lakh and is expected to sustain for at least a century.

The ‘S’ shaped toilet is said to have been constructed with material that will ensure the sea is not polluted. Architect Kapil Gupta, the designer of this modern toilet, said, “It has vacuum technology urinals, which means less water will be used and the sewer will not flow directly into the sea. Also, we have especially used weathering steel as the toilet being located on the sea promenade, there are chances of it getting rusted. The steel used will ensure it does not rust.”

The toilet has an entry for women from the promenade side while for men the entry is from the roadside. It is also disabled-friendly as has ramps. We have given due importance for the safety and security. The architect has also said there will be no flooding near the toilet during the monsoon or high tides since it has been constructed on elevated path.

According to Tarini Jindal of JSW group the toilet will use minimal electricity as it will run on solar power. “The installation of solar panels on the toilet roof will help save electricity. This toilet can prove a model toilet for other cities around India,” Jindal said. Akshat Gupta, co-founder of Samatech foundation said the group wanted to make a toilet which should not look unpleasant. After the project was handed over to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it will be responsible for the maintenance. “BMC will spend Rs 1.5 lakh per month for its maintenance will also deploy eight employees for the upkeep of this toilet,” said a senior official.

The toilet has been constructed by JSW (Jindal company) and Samatech foundation as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).