Mumbai model murder case: Police oppose cosmetic surgeon’s bail plea

Mumbai: The Khar-based cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Vijay Chandraprakash Sharma appeared before the Sessions Court Dindoshi on Wednesday in connection with abetment of the suicide case of model-turned actress Shikha Joshi, whose body was found in May 2015, at her friend’s house in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West).

The cosmetic surgeon and others were booked only on October 15, for abetment of suicide after Joshi’s relatives had asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to intervene in the case. This case was earlier registered as a ‘suicide’ case in Versova police station and was later transferred to Oshiwara police station.

The Oshiwara police, who are investigating the matter, submitted a detailed report before the Magistrate of Sessions Court in Dindoshi on December 26, after which the hearing on this case began.

“After filing the FIR against Dr. Sharma, we asked him to come to the police station but he failed to appear. Then a notice was issued to him on December 5 to appear at the police station to cooperate us in the investigation,” senior inspector of Oshiwara police station Shubhash Khanvilkar told The Free Press Journal.

On December 15, the cosmetic surgeon came to Oshiwara police station where he was grilled by the police in details for a couple of days. Later his statement too has been recorded.

“We have mentioned six strong points in our report submitted before the court to seek the police custody of cosmetic surgeon. If he is left scot free, he may hamper the witnesses and evidences in the case,” said an officer privy to the investigation told the Free Press Journal.

Meanwhile, Khanvilkar informed this newspaper that Dr. Sharma has applied for anticipatory bail.

The actress was fighting sexual harassment case against Dr. Sharma. She had accused him of compelling her to withdraw the case against him, else she would face dire consequences.