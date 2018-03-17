Mumbai: Mobile thief accused of stealing phone in train, arrested while trying to steal another phone
Mumbai: The man who was accused of stealing 18-year-old Miloni Parekh’s phone and dragging her to the footboard of the train was arrested last Saturday. Haleem Mana Khan, 20 was stealing another phone when the crowd in the train held him back and called the police.
The incident took place at Khar when he was stealing one Nasreen Bano’s cell phone. The Government Railway Police (GRP) then arrested the man and contacted Parekh to identify the man. The man was identified by Miloni’s mother was the same person who stole her phone.
Khan, in an interrogation, confessed that he had stolen a phone at Santacruz station. It was the same day when Miloni Parekh’s phone was stolen. He named another person who purchased these phones from him. Rubal Tejamal Sheikh, 26, was also arrested by the GRP.
As reported by the Mid-Day, the 18- year-old fashion designer student’s one plus phone was stolen and she was dragged to the footboard of Churchgate bound local train. Khan hit her on her hand when she did not leave her phone and ran away from the railway tracks. The incident happened at the Santacruz station when the victim was traveling with her mother.