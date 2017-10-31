Mumbai: Mobile theft probe helps police crack stolen jewellery case

Mumbai: Kurar police have arrested an 18-year-old for looting 31 brand new handsets worth Rs 1.16 lakh from a mobile shop on October 1 in Malad. While questioning the accused, Jaykumar Patel, the investigators found that he had buried imitation jewellery worth Rs 40,000. An officer from Kurar police said that Patel had taken the help of different associates, specially juveniles, to commit the offence. “Patel had stolen 31 brand new handsets from Rishte Mobiles, a shop in Malad east. The shop owner Gautam Soni registered a complaint at Kurar police station. We have arrested Patel and two juveniles based on technical surveillance methods,” said an officer attached to Kurar station. “At the time of interrogation, Patel told us that he has also stolen imitation jewellery worth Rs. 40,000 from a Malad shop. After stealing the jewellery, Patel had concealed it in a well. On Friday, we pumped out the water from the well and recovered the jewellery,” added the officer.