Mumbai: Mobile phones stolen, as students keep them outside HSC examinations hall

Bhayandar: For three students appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations at a reputed educational institute which was their center in Mira Road, it wasn’t the question paper that stole the thunder for them, but the theft that took place within the school premises on Thursday.

Since carrying mobile phone or bags is banned inside examination halls, it is a routine practice for students to keep their mobile phones and other valuables in their bags outside the classrooms. According to the police 17-year-old Mohit Sharma, a resident of Bhayandar (east) and his two colleagues, Bhanu Purohit and Sonal Sharma had got Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School in Mira Road as their exam center. On Thursday the trio kept their mobile phones in Mohit’s bag and placed it at a corner outside the security guards cabin at around 10:30 am, before entering the examination hall to appear for their paper scheduled at 11 am.

However, after the examination they came out only to find that someone had stolen the bag containing the three expensive smart phones and other valuables. “Following a compliant registered by Mohit, we have registered a case of theft against the unidentified suspect. Efforts were on to procure footages captured by the CCTV camera’s and we hope to nab the thief soon,” confirmed SPI Vasant Labdhe.