Mumbai: MNS workers threaten, abuse and humiliate taxi drivers and shoot videos

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MSN) workers are back in news after forcefully evicting vendors from railway station in Mumbai and now they are targeting taxi and auto rickshaw drivers. MNS worker Nitin Nandgaonkar who is taking law in his hand is punishing the taxi and auto rickshaw drivers who are not wearing proper uniform, don’t have license and permit.

Nitin Nandgaonkar made them do sit ups and shot videos which he posted on his Facebook page. In one of his video, his co-workers are threatening and abusing the driver and telling him to apologise in front of the camera.

“Yes, we beat such auto and taxi drivers, who also cheat public by taking the extra fare, as the police and authority are not taking action against them. Had they (police and RTO) taken action, we wouldn’t have need to do this. For the public, we have to take law in our hands, we are not against any particular community or outsiders but we want these people to follow the rules and not to harass the common public,” said Nitin Nandgaonkar general secretary of MNS to DNA.

“MNS chief Raj Thackeray has also instructed us to work for the public and we are doing that,” he added. The police have not taken any action against these MNS workers, as they have not come across any complaint against them “We have not received any complaints yet however we will look into it,” said a senior IPS officer to DNA.