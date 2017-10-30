Mumbai: MNS workers booked by Vashi police for evicting hawkers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers evicted hawkers on Sunday at Vashi railway station. They raised slogans like MNS Zindabad and evicted the hawkers near Raghuleela mall close to the railway station. According to the Vashi police, six MNS party workers have been booked. The party workers conducted a drive at around 5:45 p.m. and evicted the hawkers from the railway footover bridges too and took away their goods. Even before the Vashi police could reach the spot, the accused had managed to escape from the scene.

According to Senior Police Inspector, Arun Kumar Landge, Vashi police, “A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered for unlawful assembly (Sections 141, 142, 143, 149), rioting (Section 146, 147 and 149), mischief causing damage (Section 427), co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence (Section 37) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code.No arrest has been made as yet and the party workers have not been identified.”

“There was no scuffle between the hawkers and the party workers.The matter is being investigated further,“added Landge. Nearly 100 MNS workers have been booked over the last two weeks. The MNS workers have allegedly gone on a rampage and attacked hawkers and destroyed their stalls outside several railways stations after the stampede incident occurred at Elphinstone railway station.