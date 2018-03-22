Mumbai: MNS transport union calls off strike for Ola drivers, talks with Uber on

Mumbai: After two days, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena transport union withdrew its strike call for Ola drivers in Mumbai, after holding discussions with the company officials. They are yet to take a call on Uber drivers. “The strike is being called off with immediate effect,” confirmed an Ola spokesperson.

“A meeting with a senior Ola representative from Delhi was held in suburban Andheri. Tomorrow, an official of Uber will be meeting us,” said MNS transport wing president Sanjay Naik. The Ola spokesperson also stated, “Ola would like to apologise to all its customers for the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond its control. With every passing hour our cabs are fast getting back on the road to service the mobility needs of all customers. Thank you for your continued trust and understanding.”

The strike of Uber driver-partners is to continue in Mumbai on Thursday, said union leaders. The union will discuss demands with Uber officials in presence of city police at 1 pm on Thursday. Till then, the union has asked driver partners of Uber to stay offline while Ola cabs will be back on roads from Wednesday night. MNS union has demanded that the Ola agreement should also be in Marathi.