Mumbai: MNS leaders meet Ajoy Mehta demand to take immediate action illegal hawkers

Mumbai: The party leaders of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) run by Raj Thackeray on Monday met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta with a demand to take immediate action against hawkers.

This comes immediately after civic corporation even after prior intimation given by party chief failed to take any action against hawkers. Therefore, the party workers themselves vandalised the hawkers stall at Station premises. A delegation of MNS party members comprising Nitin Sardesai the secretary, Bala Nandagaokar, former legislator, along with other party members met Mehta and put forth their demand. In turn replying to the demands made, Commissioner ensured to take joint action against hawkers by BMC and railway officials.

A meeting regarding same was held by Mehta with General Manager(GM) and Divisional Railway Manager(DRM) of both central and western railways to ensure better coordination with both the authorities. As usual, it’s been observed that due to no proper understanding between both the authorities common man has to suffer.

Also Read: MNS activists vandalise stalls of illegal hawkers

Elphinstone Stampede mishap of September 29, killed 23 people and left others injured. Rain and hawking where they main reason which triggered the incident after which the MNS party chief held a protest march at Western railway office to make stations hawkers free.

After meeting railway authorities MNS party Chief Thackeray also met Mehta regarding the same and gave a warning of 15 days to the municipal corporation, but no steps have been taken. Therefore, MNS party workers from past two days are seen taking action in their own style (violence) at Santacruz, Thane and Ghatkopar station premises wherein the police have registered cases against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) for breaking peace and harmony and criminal intimidation.

At present, in Mumbai, there are 18,000 licensed hawkers and 99,435 hawkers who are still waiting for licences. Also till date, the BMC has not implemented the national hawkers’ policy 2014. While the Mumbai Hawkers Union has called a protest on November 1 against illegal action taken by the civic corporation and not implementing the national hawkers’ policy.