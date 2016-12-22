Mumbai: MNS leader accuses BMC of swapping old notes for new

Mumbai: One month after demonetization, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been accused of converting black money into white by Maharashtra Navanirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande.

Deshpande at the civic body’s standing committee on Wednesday alleged that the T ward (Mulund) Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) collected the bill payments of various civic taxes in the form of new notes. However Deshpande alleged that these payments were in fact deposited in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the BMC’s bank account. Various payments can also be made through a ‘One Window System’ at the civic body’s CFC that works twice a day. Deshpande said that the details of the collected amount are of a single shift of November 17.

“Some senior civic officials from the collection centre are also involved in such practices since such huge transactions cannot be carried out without their directions” added Deshpande.

The MNS leader yielded documents of the T ward which had the currency denominations of the collected amount. According to the documents acquired by the Free Press Journal, 32 notes of Rs 2000 denomination were collected on November 17; however, the amount deposited on November 18 had 71 notes and two notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pallavi Darade, who was present at the standing committee, said that the BMC will probe into the matter and a detailed report will be submitted by next week. Deshpande said, “I have only submitted details of T ward. There will be more irregularities in collection centres of all 24 wards. I have asked for an inquiry and a detailed report of civic body’s collection centres from November 8 to November 24.” Despite repeated attempts, the ward officer of T ward was unavailable for a comment.

Meanwhile, the 26 member committee on Wednesday passed 71 proposals within 45 minutes of which 3 were ‘not taken’ due to a straight disagreement from the opposition.