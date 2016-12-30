Mumbai: MNS corporator who joined Shiv Sena, to contest from Dadar

Mumbai: In a major blow to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party that lost one of its influential leader and former Corporator Prakash Patankar as he entered the Shiv Sena party on Sunday. Patankar has already been assured a ticket from ward no.192 (Dadar (W), Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, Kamgar Krida Kendra.).

According to sources close to Sena, Patankar has been brought in the party with a view to win to beat an MNS Corporator. “Patankar will be contesting from ward no. 192 as Sena wants to beat Snehal jadhav, former MNS Corporator, who is also contesting from the same ward.”

However, Patankar denied claims saying, “I have not entered the party to gain a seat in the upcoming elections. I was always a Shiv Sainik and have returned home. I have always believed in the Shiv Sena party and will keep doing good work for them.”

According to a political observer, Sena and the MNS party is eyeing on the Marathi heartland along with the Mahim area. “Apart from fighting for the civic polls, the two parties are fighting for the maximum seats in the Dadar-Mahim area,” he said.

Patankar entered the party in the presence of Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and other fellow party corporators. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, he said, “I would rather choose a party that believes in doing some good work for the society. The MNS not only keeps blabbering about irrelevant issues, but also doesn’t have a proper strategy for the upcoming elections. They were trying to corner me by giving ticket to their sitting Corporator Sandeep Deshpande.”

With the forthcoming election, both the parties are unwilling to miss out on an opportunity to gain political mileage. In the previous civic elections 2012, the MNS had won all the seven seats in Dadar-Mahim areas, denting Sena’s Marathi vote-bank.