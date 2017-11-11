Mumbai: MMRDA to conduct a financial audit into dealings between MCA with a firm

Mumbai: The MCA was allotted 13 acres of land by the MMRDA at its costliest BKC layout. The land which was meant for educational purpose was utilised for commercial purposes, the MMRDA has now decided to conduct a financial audit into the dealings between the MCA and the Shirke Co. The information has been obtained vide an RTI response to a query filed by RTI Activist Anil Galgali.

But one point to be noted that the MMRDA which is headed by the CM has not acted against the MCA which is headed by a VHP MLA in the ensued past 6 months. On the contrary, efforts are being taken for granting the MCA permission to construct a Mount Gallery. RTI Activist Anil Galgali had sought information from the MMRDA administration about the progress. The MMRDA administration said it has been decided after seeking legal advice of a solicitor, that services of a reputed financial audit firm would be taken.