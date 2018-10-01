Mumbai: MMRDA to build Metro 4, 9 along with flyovers
To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will build Metro-4 line (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) with three flyovers. On the same line, the MMRDA will also build Metro-9 (Dahisar to Mira-Bhayandar) with two flyovers. In short, the Metro line will be on the upper deck and the flyover will run on the lower deck.
Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA told Asian Age, “We have proposed to construct flyovers, which were initially planned to ease the bottleneck but did not take off due to the metro alignment. In Metro-4, there are a total of three flyovers planned in areas, including Bhayander Pada, Kasarvadavli and Anandnagar near Ghodbunder. The recently approved Metro line will have flyovers at Thane and Mira-Bhayander.”
This project will cost Rs 6600 crore as per DPR. The project will be funded by both state and Central government. The bidding process for this corridor has initiated the authorities. According to Asian Age, a similar plan has been set up for the Metro line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg), wherein the civic body had already constructed half the flyover.
