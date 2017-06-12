Mumbai: MMRDA sends acquisition notices to landowners for Virar-Alibaug corridor

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued acquisition notices to land owners for the construction of their 126-km-long Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor. Senior officials from MMRDA said the district collectors of Palghar, Raigad and Thane have started the negotiation with land owners to address their disputes.

Last year, several land owners opposed the project because officials were uncertain about the exact amount of compensation to be paid for the land that is to be acquired for the project. According to the Land Acquisition Act of 2015 (amended), the compensation to be paid to the Project Affected People (PAP) is to be calculated four times of the market value of the land, in rural areas and double in urban areas. The opposition of the land owners had led to stalling of demarcation work for surveying of the land.

Speaking about the process of land acquisition, a senior MMRDA official said, “The district collectors have started the negotiation process with land owners to address the disputes. There is a mild opposition from some of the land owners, but there are many who have supported the project.” The official added that the number of PAPs of the multimodal corridor has not been ascertained yet.

The corridor will cut down travel time between Virar and Alibaug by 50%. It is also expected to be a crucial step towards the development of the area and create job opportunities in Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivali, Panvel, Taloja and Uran. Also, the corridor is expected provide an easy access to Navi Mumbai International Airport, Jawaharlal Nehru Portand Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

According to the plan, this corridor is expected to carry all the traffic from JNPT towards Navi Mumbai and Thane outside the city and to reduce traffic congestion within the city further reducing the travel time between Virar to Alibaug by 50%.