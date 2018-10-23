Mumbai: MMRDA plans to outsource Mithi river protection, development hangs in balance

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to outsource the Mithi river protection and the development work of which now hangs in limbo for want of consultants who can come up with a comprehensive plan. A senior MMRDA official said they cannot present the current plans to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Several consultants have designed plans for the 6km Mithi river protection and development work. But none have made an impression as yet. We are still waiting for the appropriate plan, to ensure public money is spent properly. Only then will a detailed presentation be made to the Chief Minister,” said an officer on request of confidentiality.

The official explained that the consultants’ suggestion report mainly involved placing trash booms near the mouth of the nullah to ensure the waste does not flow directly into the river. The MMRDA also plans to have a floating island on the river with pollutant-absorbing plants. “This is to ensure the roots of the plants absorb the pollutants in order to stall the growth of water hyacinth damaging the marine life. Along with this, sufficient aeration equipment like sprinklers will be installed to increase the oxygen level of the river,” said another official.

Till date, the MMRDA has received a few plans, but they are yet to be escalated to higher authorities. An official said a new plan has been prepared by a consultant, however the plan is yet to be submitted to the MMRDA chief. “Only after the submission of the plan, will a decision be taken,” said the official.