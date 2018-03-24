Mumbai: MMRDA plans to develop electronic system for master plan

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to develop an electronic system which would help in submitting the master plan of a project work by the architect through online. This would help in saving time and efforts of an appointed architect for a project work.

This system has been planned in order to fasten the process of implementation of an infrastructure project. “This new system would help in early approvals of the master plan once it is submitted by the architect online. Today, the architects are required to come to office to submit the plan to the concerned official which is time consuming,” said UPS Madam, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Madan said the system would be implemented by June 2018. “This system would be implemented in the upcoming projects of which the master plan is yet to be prepared. We hope to make the entire process easier,” said an MMRDA official. The authority has already begun an electronic system for file records management, building plan approval system and a web portal to ensure a digital platform for easy implementation of a project work.

“The electronic office is a system which helps an employee within MMRDA to search for any data related to a project work on the system. The employees have also been trained to use the system which is being operated through a single connectivity,” added the official.

Another system which is to be implemented by the authority includes a building plan approval software for easy approvals through online by the concerned Assistant Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA. The officials said the system of web portal which provides details of projects undertaken by MMRDA for knowledge of citizens has been in place from the past three years.