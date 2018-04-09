Mumbai: MMRDA plans to create growth centre to boost employment opportunities

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has prepared a draft proposal for three growth centres in order to create employment opportunities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The location of the growth centres have been taken into consideration after looking at the various infrastructure projects in the said area.

At least 12 locations at Taluka Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambarnath and Panvel of Thane and Raigad District have been identified for developing into growth centres. “We have planned the development of growth centres of three locations in the first phase,” said an MMRDA official.

The officials have prepared a detailed draft proposal for three growth centres which includes two in areas of Kalyan and one in Bhiwandi area. “The tasks includes surveys, data collection, land acquisition of private lands, appointment of employees and consultant, providing protection for lands within these growth centers vested with the authority and government and providing basic infrastructure facilities,” added an MMRDA official. These centres would consists of business centres and residential areas. “The plan is to create a developed transport system for the business hub with smart city facilities and necessary infrastructure for housing in order to attract investors,” said the official.

The main locations in these three centers have been selected after taking into consideration the various projects of MMRDA, which includes the geographical and transportation Plan. “Projects like Multi-Modal Corridor (MMC), metrorail, monorail, megacity, rental housing scheme and solid waste disposal. We have also requested revenue department, Government of India lands to MMRDA and requested urban development for appointment of MMRDA as Special Planning Authority for greenfield growth areas,” said an MMRDA official.

The officials said the study of land acquisition for growth centers and development model is in process. In Kalyan, the growth centre is proposed close to come up at least 1000 hectares near Nilje railway station on the Diva-Panvel railway. This centre would also be connected by a state highway and the proposed Virar-Alibaug MMC. The special planning authority for the area has been assigned to the authority.

“In order to have homogenous development in the areas and to achieve balanced development of MMR, we have decided to develop certain growth centers after considering the development ability of areas. We have appointed Lea Associates as a consultant which has undertaken the work of preparation of Geographical and Transportation Plan,” added the official.

The officials said these growth centers would be in close proximity with the MMRDA’s proposed transportation network of Multi Modal Corridor, Metrorail and Monorail. The development of these Growth Centers will lead to balanced development and urbanization of the region.