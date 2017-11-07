Mumbai: MMRDA plans to build three flyovers to de-congest Chheda Nagar

Mumbai: In order to de-congest heavy traffic at Chheda Nagar, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has planned three flyovers and one road work to be constructed. The planning authority will spend Rs 249.29 crore on the flyover project.

The tenders for the project have been floated in October and the submission date is in December. The work is expected to start by January 2018 and the authority has set a time period of 36 months for the completion of the project also considering the ongoing traffic on the road. The flyovers will be built upon the Eastern Express Highway near the Chheda Nagar Junction.

According to the plan, a three-lane flyover that 680m long will be built on the junction on the Sion-Thane stretch. The second flyover, that 1235m long, will have two lanes and will connect Mankhurd road to Thane directly. The 638 meter long Chheda Nagar flyover will directly connect motorists to the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.

Apart from this, the MMRDA has also planned 408m long road work of Kamraj Nagar Vehicular Subway. Officials said that the flyover cost is Rs 174 crores, whereas, the road work will cost Rs 60 crore. The administrative approval for the project is Rs 249.29 crore. The highway witnesses daily traffic jam during peak hours since the junction gives motorists an easy access to Thane as well as Navi Mumbai. Senior officials said that the volume of traffic or the Passenger Car Unit (PCU) is more than 70, 000 daily.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a senior MMRDA official said, “The second flyover will elevate traffic from Mankhurd road and will direct the traffic towards Thane. Earlier, the ground level road had two dispersals at Chembur and Thane because of which motorists plying towards Thane had to pass through the Chheda Nagar junction adding on to the existing congestion.” The official added that the road connecting SCLR witnesses daily traffic because of which a flyover will directly connect motorists towards the Western Express Highway.