Mumbai: MMRCL awards 2 contracts for electrical and power supply system for Metro three corridor

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Wednesday awarded two contractors for electrical system and power supply system for Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro three corridor. This was done after obtaining clearance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as per procurement norms.

The MMRC has designed the work in two packages in order to achieve faster execution. One package was awarded for the work of design, installation and commissioning of power supply works. The second package was awarded for design, installation and commissioning of ‘Rigid Overhead Contact System and Auxiliary substations.’

The Managing Director MMRC, Ashwini Bhide said, “Traction & Power supply works” is a critical component of Metro 3 implementation. We aim to implement advanced technology for traction and power supply system for Metro three corridor.” The Larsen and Toubro Limited has been awarded the work of Power supply system and consortium of Alstom Transport India Limited and Alstom Transport S.A’ has been awarded the works of 25 Kilo Vatt AC Traction system.

The works consists of setting up three numbers of receiving substations, laying Overhead Rigid conductor system in Underground tunnel alignment of 33.5 km route length, commissioning of state of art system in Control office and other associated works.