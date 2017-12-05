Mumbai: MMRC starts tunnelling work for Metro 3 between Azad Maidan to Grant Road

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has started the tunnelling activity for Package-2 between Azad Maidan to Grant Road on Monday disclosed the officials through a press release. The tunnelling work will pass through areas like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) Metro, Kalbadevi, Girgaon and Grant Road stations.

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC said, “We are pleased to have a positive feedback as of now, we have completed 14% of the civil works and are confident to complete the remaining as per the scheduled deadline December 2021.”

To construct 4.5-kilometre long route T-58 TBM weighing 817 tonnes manufactured by German major Terratec at its plant in Guangzhou, China will be used. In addition, the machine cleared Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) in July 2017 and arrived in Mumbai by mid-September which was then lowered and assembled in 45 days.

In presence of Chief Secretary, Maharashtra Sumit Mullick and Ajoy Mehta, Municipal Commissioner, and Anand Kulkarni, Chairman, of Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, along with other senior IAS officers it witnessed the tunnelling activity programme at Metro Line III launching shaft in Azad Maidan.