Mumbai: MMRC signs contract for electrical works for Metro 3 project

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) on Wednesday signed the first system contract agreement for electrical works of 25 Kilo vatt (kV) traction for Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 project. A ‘Consortium of Alstom Transport India Limited and Alstom Transport S.A’ was also signed with the agreement.

This package mainly covers design, installation and commissioning of ‘Rigid Overhead Contact System and Auxiliary substations’. The contract agreement was signed by A.A.Bhatt, Director (Systems) on the behalf of MMRC and by Sriram Raju and Bruno Izambart on behalf of Alstom Consortium.

The MMRC had issued a ‘Letter of Award’ for this work earlier on 21st February 2018. The work consists of laying overhead rigid conductor system in underground tunnel alignment of 33.5 km route length, laying of 33kV & 25kV cable, auxiliary substation at 27 stations and other associated works. The Managing Director of MMRC, Ashwini Bhide said, “The 25kV Traction works is a critical component of Metro 3 implementation. We aim to implement robust and technologically advanced traction system for the metro corridor and complete the works in time.”