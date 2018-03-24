Mumbai: MMRC gets approval for commercial use of Nariman Point plot

Mumbai: In good news for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the state government, on March 21, gave its nod for commercial utilisation of land at Vidhan Bhavan station complex. This comes after MMRC failed to commercially use Aarey plot due to protests.

The Nariman Point plot housed offices of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Peasants and Workers Party, and many other offices of the state government. The plot was taken last year for construction of the 33-km long Colaba SEEPZ Metro by MMRC. This plot will house the Vidhan Bhavan station, reported Mumbai Mirror.

On March 21, Maharashtra government changed the reservation of the plot from government housing and resettlement of cottages to Metro rail station and allied users and commercial. A senior officer of urban development department said the MMRC plans to construct an office complex above the Vidhan Bhavan Metro rail station and sell these spaces for financing the project whose costs are estimated to be over Rs 23,000 crore.

Earlier, the MMRC had planned commercial development of its car depot at Aarey milk colony, but there was tremendous opposition from activists. The government then decided against the commercial development plan. The exact revenue that will be earned from the commercial complex at Vidhan Bhavan has yet to be quantified and it depends on the FSI available for it. The state-run Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the planning authority of the Cuffe Parade and Mantralaya area.

A senior MMRDA officer said that it is good that the MMRC is doing commercial development here, but the area falls under the purview of Coastal Regulation Zone notification. This could reduce the chances of a tall building coming up in the area and hence it could lead to less revenue for MMRC.