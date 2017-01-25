Mumbai: Mithi river will soon have a cycling bridge

After BMC’s step of cleaning Mithi river, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have now planned a makeover of Maharashtra Nature Park on the south banks of Mithi river at Dharavi. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has undertaken a cleanliness drive lately so that the floods of July 26, 2005 are not repeated. The BMC has been able to remove just 2.67 lakh cubic meters so far, or 60% of what is required. It aims to revive the dying river.

The Maharashtra Nature Park will not only beautify the wasteland but also turn it into a blooming green land. A Global design challenge was initiated by MMRDA and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), to develop the land near Mithi river. The winners of this list are Mumbai-based firm Sameep Padora and Associates (sP+a) in association with Design Cell, Ratan J. Batliboi Consultants, Schlaich Bergman & Partner, and Ladybird Environment Consulting.

As reported Hindustan Times, The plan includes a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the Mithi river connecting the park’s northern edge of the park with the busy Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on the other side. The plan also includes a amphitheatre, canopy walks, cafeteria, library, viewing platforms and a reservoir.

The 37 acres of land on south bank of the Mithi river near Dharavi, was meant to create a park in 1980. The work of creating this park was undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) with the help of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Fresh soil was spread across the entire area and sapplings were planted in order to make area the bloom with trees. In 1997, when the park was open for public, the MMRDA and WWF expected over 3,00,000 visitors, but only had 5000 visitors.

Also Read: Revised draft DP 2034 torn and released in Mithi river

Now that MMRDA has planned to revamp the Maharashtra Nature Park has also has its eye on removing the slums on the banks of Mithi river. After many years finally the Mithi river, and, area surrounding it will see good days in the future.