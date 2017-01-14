Mumbai: Missing street light at JB Nagar Andheri scares schoolkids

Mumbai : The residents of J B Nagar in Andheri (east) have been braving travelling to the Metro station in the dark on a daily basis for over a month. The street lights on the road have stopped working during early mornings which has impacted the school children the most who have to walk on this 200 metre road every day. They say they feel scared as the road is pitch dark from 5am to 7am.

The road houses three schools – namely Shri Kalgidhar Mission High School, Shri Gaurishankar Kedia English School and Bombay Cambridge School. The students of these schools travel along this road to reach their respective schools by 7am. The locals have also claimed they have reported cases of chain snatching as thieves take refuge in this darkness. The police confirmed that such cases have been reported. “However, it is not that these cases are due to no street lights,” said the constable on duty at the police chowky.

Taranjat Kaur, a resident of JB Nagar, told the Free Press Journal, “I leave by 6 am everyday to go to work and the road is completely dark. We cannot see anything clearly unless a car passes by and the headlights illuminate the path. All the shops are closed at that time so it is really unsafe as kids and teachers use this road to reach their schools.”

The school kids who have got used to the darkness said, “Only the area near our school compound is bright; the rest of the road is completely dark. We have now got used to it as we cannot reach late for our class.”

Smita Subhash, municipal corporator of that area, said, “We will inform the Reliance authorities about this issue and will get the street lights functioning in two days.” Devendrakumar Jain, assistant municipal commissioner of that area, said, “I will resolve the issue soon.”