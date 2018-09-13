Mumbai: Missing senior citizen with Alzheimer’s found after 18 hours

Mumbai: A 75-year-old Andheri-based senior citizen, who had gone missing on Tuesday evening, was found at Byculla-based Missionaries of Charity the next day on Wednesday. The senior citizen, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, forgot his way back home and was rescued by a good samaritan who took him to Byculla.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chandru Sidhwa (75) had left his residence in Andheri West Fairheaven building for a stroll in the park in the evening. Hours after Sidhwa left his residence, he was nowhere to be found. After the family’s search for Sidhwa ended with no results, they approached Andheri police.

The family also circulated the message on various social networking websites like Whatsapp and Facebook. After more than 18 hours of Sidhwa being missing, the family received a call from Byculla’s Missionaries Charity on Wednesday saying that Sidhwa was brought here by a good samaritan. The family is now searching for the good samaritan to thank him for his good thought, failing to which Sidhwa would never have been found.