Mumbai: Missing HDFC Vice President’s body found, four suspects detained

Mumbai: In a breakthrough, the NM Joshi Marg police have detained four persons in connection with the missing HDFC Vice President Siddharth Sanghvi, who was possibly murdered, it is claimed. (On Thursday, Sanghvi’s car was found abandoned in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on the rear seat.)

The suspects revealed during questioning that they had dumped the body near Haji Malang Pada in Kalyan. Police teams were immediately dispatched to recover the body. A late night report confirmed that a body has been found in a decomposed state. However, official confirmation is awaited as the family has to go through the motions of identifying the body.

Sources said out of the four persons detained, two are Sanghvi’s colleagues and of whom one may be an official of the bank. The others were entrusted with the task of carrying out the killing, it is claimed. On Sunday morning, the Navi Mumbai police detained Sarfaraz Shaikh (20), a cab driver, who is suspected to have driven Sanghvi’s blue Maruti Ignis car from Lower Parel to Kalyan, where Shaikh along with his accomplice dumped the body, following which he abandoned the car in Koparkhairane and fled.

Upon detaining Shaikh, the police learned the names of the accomplices, who were then picked up and questioned. The motive behind the killing is suspected to be linked to Sanghavi’s promotion and hike in salary which did not go down well with two of his colleagues. One of the two colleagues was the mastermind behind the murder. This information has been disclosed during the preliminary rounds of questioning.

The role of a female accused is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie, jealousy over promotion and workplace rivalry is suspected to be the motive, sources claimed. Sanghavi, an asset and liability senior analyst with HDFC Bank in Lower Parel, has been missing since Wednesday evening; he had left the bank branch at Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, in the evening but did not return home, following which his wife approached the police. On Thursday evening, his car with blood stains was found in Sector 11 of Koparkhairane.