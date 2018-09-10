Mumbai: Missing HDFC bank official’s body found, 1 arrested

Mumbai: The body of the HDFC Bank’s vice president Siddharth Sanghvi, who went missing on September 5, has been found, police said on Monday. The cops are probing the murder angle and have apprehended one Sarfaraz Shaikh. They are further investigating the matter. The suspects revealed during questioning that they had dumped the body near Haji Malang Pada in Kalyan. Police teams were immediately dispatched to recover the body. A late night report confirmed that a body has been found in a decomposed state.

Siddharth Sanghavi, employed as a senior executive at a leading private sector bank, is reported missing since Wednesday last. The police were speaking to Sanghavi’s colleagues and other people known to him to gather information as part of probe into the case.

The missing bank executive’s car was found abandoned Friday in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat. Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, used to travel to Kamala Mills compound in Parel, Central Mumbai, where his office is located. His family members lodged a missing person complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station Central Mumbai when he did not return home till late Wednesday night. The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case. CCTV footages and Sanghavi’s phone call records are being analysed for clues, an official had said.