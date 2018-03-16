Mumbai: Mira Road’s ‘Darul Qaza’ to settle civil, marital disputes

Bhayandar: The twin-city is all set to get its first Darul Qaza (Shariah Court) to settle civil and marital disputes of the local Muslim community.

While the Darul Qaza will function from a mosque under the aegis of India’s premier umbrella Muslim religious organisation, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), its counselling center will be located in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, both along with a website will be inaugurated at a conclave on March 17.

Aimed at saving the community’s time and money as fighting cases in civil courts is expensive and time consuming, the Darul Qaza will act as a mediator to settle mainly family disputes pertaining to marriage, divorce and inheritance. “The initiative which is already operative in many cities was aimed at lowering the burden of the police as well as civil courts, where thousands of cases are pending and the judges are overworked,” said general secretary of Darul Qaza Foundation (Mira Bhayandar Committee) Adv Anwar.

Here trained Qazis appointed by the AIMPLB will hear the community’s various disputes, barring criminal cases, and deliver judgments.