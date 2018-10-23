Mumbai : Mira Road BJP corporator held for ‘molestation’

Bhayandar: A BJP corporator from Mira Road has been arrested by the Kashimira police on alleged charges of outraging the modesty of his neighbour on the final day of the recently-concluded Navratri festivities at their housing complex in the Silver Park area of Mira Road. Police said the accused corporator, Daulat Gajre, wife Kamal and daughter Akanksha are also accused and have been arrested.

The action followed after legislator Pratap Sarnaik, along with local Shiv Sena leaders, reached the police station on Sunday night seeking action against the corporator. Daughter of a deceased police personnel, the 19-year-old complainant (name withheld) and her younger brother have been staying with their adoptive family after the demise of their parents. The alleged incident took place on October 18. An altercation over playing music on the loudspeaker took a violent turn when Kamal and Akansha allegedly assaulted the complainant before Gajre, who instigated his kin instead of pacifying them.