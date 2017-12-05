Mumbai: Mira-Bhayandar to have Metro rail connectivity soon

Bhayandar: In a development which is bound to bring smiles to the faces of commuters who are eagerly waiting for Metro rail connectivity, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) authorities have planned the creation of nine metro stations for the twin-city and has sought a stamp of approval for finalizing the names from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

A resolution to this effect will be tabled before the MBMC general body meeting scheduled on December 8, officials said. In a bid to enable better connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had given his official nod to extend the ongoing works on the Metro rail corridors to connect the twin-city of Mira-Bhayandar which, as per earlier plans, Metro 2 and Metro 7 terminated in Dahisar.

After carrying out extensive surveys and conducting feasibility reports, the MMRDA has proposed stations at Pandurang Wadi, Hotel Amar Palace (on the Mumbai Ahmadabad National Highway, Zankar Company, Sai Baba Nagar, Deepak Hospital (on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road which joins Golden Nest Circle to Kashimira), Maxus Mall, Subhashchandra Bose Municipal Stadium (Bhayandar west), Sports Complex and Indralok (in Bhayandar-east).

The city does not have an efficient public bus transport service, in its absence, residents of the twin-city have to rely on non-metered auto-rickshaws and cabs for their commute. Presently, commuters largely rely on heavily crowded local trains and road transportation.

