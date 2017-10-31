Mumbai: Minor kills co-worker, dumps body on railway tracks near Govandi to hide offence

Mumbai: A minor boy (17) hacked his co-worker to death over a minor financial dispute and dumped his body on the railway tracks near Govandi on October 9 to project it as an accidental death.

There were altercations between the two parties as the accused had purchased meat worth Rs 300 to sell in the market and had not returned the money to the deceased. The Vashi railway police first registered an accidental death report in the incident on October 9 after the body was spotted on the tracks. Further investigation revealed that the deceased, identified as 19-year-old Shaikh Ibrahim had stab wounds on his stomach and neck which made it suspicious.

Ibrahim and the accused used to work at a butcher shop in Deonar and lived in the same area. On the occasion of Bakri-eid, the juvenile had purchased meat worth Rs 300 from Ibrahim and sold it in the open market. “The accused had not returned the money to the victim even after Ibrahim reminded him of it on several occasions. Due to this, the duo had heated arguments,” said Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Government Railway Police (Central Railway).

On October 9, Ibrahim asked the accused to meet him near the tracks at Govandi to talk. “Sources informed us that they had spotted both of them arguing near the railway tracks. The juvenile was carrying a knife along with him and had planned to kill Ibrahim. He stabbed Ibrahim multiple times on the neck and stomach and placed his body on the tracks. A speeding train then ran over the body. The juvenile took this step in a fit of rage and projected it as an accidental death to protect himself from the criminal charges,” said the official.

The accused has been remanded to the children’s home at Dadar. The Vashi Railway Police officials are investigating the case further to find out if any past cases have been registered against the juvenile.