Mumbai: Minor girl who jumped from building to avoid getting molested is stable

— By Staff Reporter | Apr 07, 2018 07:14 am
Mumbai: While fleeing from a 35-year-old man, who was trying to molest her, on April 3, a 12-year-old girl jumped from a four-storey building in Nalasopara, after which she was severely injured. The latest news is that she had fractured her hip and required surgery. The dean of the hospital said she is fine after the surgery and is recuperating.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12-year-old girl jumps off ledge to avoid getting raped

‘‘We will discharge her within the next few days.’’ She is currently admitted in the orthopaedic ward,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, Dean, Nair Hospital. The incident took place when the man approached the girl while she was walking by in the Nalasopara area. The man spoke to her on the pretext of asking for an address. After she told him the address, the man started talking to her and convinced her to go with him to the terrace of the building. There, he began misbehaving with her. Afraid of what lay ahead, the girl jumped off the building.


