Mumbai Crime: Minor girl allegedly molested, beaten up; incident captured on CCTV

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case after a minor girl alleged she was molested and physically assaulted by a boy. The incident took place on October 17.

In a complaint filed at the Nehru Nagar Police Station, the victim alleged she was going to her tuition classes when the accused hurled stones at her. When the girl raised an alarm, the boy physically assaulted her. The entire incident is also captured on a CCTV camera.

#WATCH #CCTVVisuals: Minor girl allegedly molested in #Mumbai on Oct 17, beaten up as she protested. Case registered by Nehru Nagar Police pic.twitter.com/Qo2T8VZCN4

— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

The case has been registered under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.