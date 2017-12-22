Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out at Bandra station tea stall

Mumbai: A timely police intervention helped to douse off a fire breakout of level 1 at Bandra station on platform number 4 on Thursday morning around 4.25 am. As the incident happened early in the morning, no one got injured at the generally crowded station.

A senior railway official said, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse off the flames that also helped in limiting the damages.

“The timely action was taken too doused off the fire due to which it prevented further damage to the roof of the heritage building,” he said.

Though the fire came under control, the tea stall owner suffered much loss to his business. Speaking to FPJ Prabhu, manager of the tea stall said on daily basis they usually earn around Rs 10,000-12,000, but due to the fire, they suffered heavy losses.

“Since the fire broke out in the morning we were not permitted to enter the stall to check out the damages. We don’t know how the fire erupted in the first place. The railway police office has taken our statement and said investigations are underway,” Singh added.

Mukul Jain, Deputy Railway Manager, Western Railway said, “It was a minor blaze in a stall which was immediately put off. There was no impact on passengers or train operations.”

In October, a major fire had broken out near Bandra railway station. The fire occurred in a slum area in Behrampada of Bandra East which was adjacent to the station.

The fire department received a call about the fire at around 3:20 pm. As many as 16 fire engines and 10 water tankers were pressed into service to bring the fire under control.